Colorado Panel Backs Builder's Airport Property Suit Notice

By Daniel Ducassi (August 24, 2023, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Colorado Court of Appeals panel found Thursday that a trial court judge was wrong to strike a developer's notice of lis pendens for property tied to a failed hotel project near the Denver International Airport because her fraudulent transfer claim would have affected the title, even though she lost that claim during appeal....

