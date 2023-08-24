Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Whirlpool Fined $11.5M For Lax Reporting Of Faulty Cooktops

By Henrik Nilsson (August 24, 2023, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday that Whirlpool Corp. has agreed to pay $11.5 million in civil penalties to settle allegations that it ignored numerous reports about cooktops turning on by themselves and causing fires in people's homes....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!