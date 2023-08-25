Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mich. Panel Upholds $1.3M Win To Injured Semitruck Driver

By Gina Kim (August 25, 2023, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Michigan appellate judges affirmed a $1.3 million judgment to a driver who suffered catastrophic injuries while operating a Kenworth tractor-trailer hauling freight in Ohio, finding he's entitled to personal injury protection benefits under state law since he wasn't operating the vehicle in his personal capacity, but only for business....

