Sex Trafficking Accuser Says Hotel's Profit Keeps Suit Alive

The accuser, using the name Jane Doe and the initials L.M., urged the court to deny the co-defendants' separate motions to dismiss her lawsuit. The co-defendants — franchisee 42 Hotel Raleigh LLC, which operates the Hampton Inn at 1001 Wake Towne Drive in Raleigh, North Carolina, and franchisor Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc. — said in their Aug. 7 motions that Doe hasn't plausibly alleged they knew about the purported trafficking.
But Doe argued Monday that the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act has created a civil remedy against businesses that benefit from facilitating sex trafficking, even though they are not criminally liable for it.
Doe cited the most recent circuit court decision addressing TVPRA beneficiary liability, the Seventh Circuit's Aug. 3 ruling in G.G. v. Salesforce.com Inc., saying the court there recognized that Title 18, Section 1595(a) of the U.S. Code reflects Congress' judgment that an effective fight against trafficking requires expanded liability beyond criminal sex buyers and sellers.
"This is a sound policy and accords with ordinary principles of responsibility: A person walking by a pond need not search for struggling swimmers, but one who profits by operating a water park is held to a different standard, especially if that profiteer knows there have been drownings in the wave pool and continues to allow children into the pool unsupervised to increase revenue," Doe said. "Similarly, businesses that profit by facilitating sex trafficking are responsible for the harm caused by that trafficking."
In her July 17 second amended complaint, Doe said the vast majority of calls received by the National Human Trafficking Hotline report sex trafficking incidents that have taken place at hotels. She also said news stories about Hampton Inn locations nationwide show that sex trafficking problems at these Hilton-branded hotels "stemmed from decisions at the top."
Doe claims to have been repeatedly trafficked for sex at the Hampton Inn in Raleigh from December 2012 to April 2013. The men who visited her room were not hotel guests, and they had to pass the front desk to get there, in full view of hotel staff, she said.
"L.M.'s trafficker knew the staff at the Hampton Inn by name and the staff called him by his pimp name, not his legal name," according to Doe's suit.
Hilton Domestic Operating Co. countered in its motion to dismiss that Doe hasn't plausibly alleged that Hilton participated in a sex-trafficking venture under the TVPRA.
While Doe claims that her trafficker knew the Hampton Inn staff members by name, her allegations about the purported trafficking at the Hampton Inn are minimal, according to Hilton.
"Significantly, although the complaint does say in a single line that plaintiff was 'forced to have repeated visits from sex buyers,' it does not offer any specifics alleging that plaintiff's trafficker used force, fraud or coercion to cause her to engage in commercial sex acts, as required to establish a TVPRA sex-trafficking violation and to show that Hilton (or even the hotel) knew or should have known that sex trafficking was occurring," Hilton said.
Franchisee 42 Hotel Raleigh, meanwhile, said in its motion to dismiss that Doe, "who is not a minor," filed her suit more than 10 years after the alleged incidents occurred and is thus barred from bringing the action.
"Further, plaintiff fails to state a claim for relief against 42 Hotel pursuant to the TVPRA because plaintiff has not pled facts that would establish that 42 Hotel: 1) participated in a venture, 2) knew or should have known about plaintiff's alleged trafficking, or 3) knowingly benefited from plaintiff's alleged trafficking," the franchisee argued.
