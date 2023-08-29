Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

HUD, FCC Agree To Promote Broadband Program Together

By Nadia Dreid (August 29, 2023, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is going to be teaming up with the Federal Communications Commission to make sure people who receive public housing assistance know that they're also eligible for help paying for their internet through the Affordable Connectivity Program....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!