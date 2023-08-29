Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amid Legal Blitz, HHS Reveals 1st Drugs For Negotiations

By Theresa Schliep (August 29, 2023, 9:11 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday released its list of the 10 drugs it's chosen for the first round of Medicare price negotiations as it fends off an onslaught of legal challenges to its new landmark negotiating power, including blockbuster blood clot treatment Eliquis as an initial target....

