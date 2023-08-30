Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gilead Urges Calif. Appeals Court To Toss HIV Drug Claims

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 30, 2023, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Gilead pressed a California appellate court Wednesday to dismiss claims from 24,000 patients alleging the pharmaceutical giant sidelined development of a safer HIV drug to maximize profits on an older medication, saying the plaintiffs are asking for the court to recognize an unprecedented duty to develop new products....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!