NC AG Wins Early Injunction Against Florida Real Estate Co.

By Carolina Bolado (September 1, 2023, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina judge has blocked Florida-based MV Realty from operating in the Tar Heel State after finding that the property brokerage is unlikely to beat the state's claims that MV Realty deceptively locked homeowners into 40-year high-interest loans under the guise that they would receive real estate services when they decide to sell their homes....

