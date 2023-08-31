Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rite Aid Atty's 'Money Grab' Comments Don't Justify New Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (August 31, 2023, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Superior Court judge refused Wednesday to undo Rite Aid's trial win over claims it overcharged pharmacy benefit plans for prescription drugs, finding evidence supports Rite Aid's "clean sweep" win and defense attorney arguments suggesting the case was a "money grab" manufactured by counsel don't warrant a new trial....

