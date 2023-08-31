Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Patent Biz Owner, Now Widow, Asks Connolly To Hold Fines

By Andrew Karpan (August 31, 2023, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Texas patent company in the crosshairs of Delaware's top judge is asking him to lay off on sanctions until she has a chance to take his contempt finding up with a federal appeals court, arguing that fining her an estimated $36,000 would be "particularly onerous" because her husband, who got her into the patent licensing game, had died earlier in August....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!