Patent Biz Owner, Now Widow, Asks Connolly To Hold Fines

By Andrew Karpan (August 31, 2023, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Texas patent company in the crosshairs of Delaware's top judge is asking him to lay off on sanctions until she has a chance to take his contempt finding up with a federal appeals court, arguing that fining her an estimated $36,000 would be "particularly onerous" because her husband, who got her into the patent licensing game, had died earlier in August....