Employment Authority: DOL's New OT Rule

Law360 (September 1, 2023, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with how employers might be forced to rethink compensation after the U.S. Department of Labor released its long-awaited proposed rule on overtime eligibility; how the National Labor Relations Board's decisions departing from a President Donald Trump-era standard and stopping employers from making certain types of unilateral changes to workers' job conditions could affect bargaining; and how the majority of the comments the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission received on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act draft regulations were from conservative advocacy group Catholic Vote. ...