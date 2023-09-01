Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conn. Gov. Picks Ex-GC For High Court After Prior Nom's Exit

By Christine DeRosa (September 1, 2023, 11:28 AM EDT) -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has nominated his former general counsel and a current partner at Cowdery Murphy Dannehy & Healy LLC to serve as an associate justice on the Connecticut Supreme Court just over three months after his last pick bowed out following backlash from both the public and legislators....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!