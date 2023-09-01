Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

One America News Settles Colo. Suit About 2020 Election Lies

By Daniel Ducassi (September 1, 2023, 6:26 PM EDT) -- One America News Network and one of its star correspondents have reached an agreement in a Colorado defamation lawsuit with former Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer, taking the right-wing news channel out of the state court case that includes as defendants the Donald Trump campaign and various Trump allies such as Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!