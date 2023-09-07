Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Florida Bar Urges Disbarment For Miami Defense Atty

By Carolina Bolado (September 7, 2023, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The Florida Bar pushed Thursday to disbar a suspended criminal defense attorney for speaking with and taking actions on behalf of his client's co-defendant without notifying the co-defendant's counsel, telling the Florida Supreme Court that the attorney should not be given any more chances to violate ethics rules after nine disciplinary proceedings....

