Sherwin-Williams Rips Insurers' Ohio Supreme Court Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (September 6, 2023, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Sherwin-Williams urged the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday to affirm an appeals court finding that its portion of a $305 million lead-paint settlement is covered by its commercial general liability policies, arguing that the insurers have mischaracterized the underlying litigation and misapplied case law to try to get out of paying....

