Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dermatologist No Substitute As Expert Witness, Panel Finds

By Mike Curley (September 6, 2023, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Wednesday dismissed a woman's claims that her doctor failed to properly treat her Stephen-Johnson syndrome, finding that a dermatologist she retained as an expert after her first expert witness died was not qualified to render an opinion on her internal medicine doctor's standard of care....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!