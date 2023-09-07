Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Justices Say State Shares School Building Costs

By Rachel Riley (September 7, 2023, 11:02 PM EDT) -- The Washington state Supreme Court held Thursday that public school construction costs don't fall under the definition of "education" that the state alone must fund under its constitution, refusing to revive a lawsuit brought by a rural school district seeking some $50 million to rebuild its facilities....

