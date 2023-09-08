Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lindsey Graham Was In Trump Ga. Grand Jury's Sights

By Rosie Manins (September 8, 2023, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A special purpose grand jury that spent nearly a year hearing evidence of election interference in Georgia recommended criminal charges against U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, Georgia's lieutenant governor, two former U.S. senators from Georgia and 17 others not indicted alongside former President Donald Trump in August, publication of the grand jury's report revealed Friday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!