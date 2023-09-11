Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IPhone Users Seek Class Status In Apple Battery Issues Case

By Joanne Faulkner (September 11, 2023, 5:18 PM BST) -- Britain's specialist antitrust court was urged on Monday to certify a proposed class action on behalf of almost 29 million iPhone users who accuse Apple Inc. of concealing problems with batteries that caused their devices to shut down....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!