Westin Hotel's COVID Property Tax Refunds Suit Put On Pause

By Joyce Hanson (September 13, 2023, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A Washington state judge has put the brakes on a Westin hotel's lawsuit alleging its property tax bills were inflated because the assessor failed to take into account the impacts of the pandemic, saying the case would be stayed pending the outcome of an administrative appeal before a tax board....

