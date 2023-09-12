Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NYC Pensions Say Fox 'Chose To Invite' Defamation Suits

By Lauren Berg (September 12, 2023, 11:19 PM EDT) -- New York City's pension funds and Oregon's state retirement fund sued Fox Corp. and its board of directors on Tuesday, alleging they ignored the risk of Fox News' persistent false reporting and "chose to invite robust defamation claims" at the expense of the company's shareholders....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!