No Dispute Of Feds' Facts Sinks Co.'s Appeal, Board Rules

By Micah Danney (September 13, 2023, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Florida contractor failed to show that a 2022 hurricane prevented it from delivering bottled water on time to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Civilian Board of Contract Appeals ruled Wednesday, backing the agency's termination of the contract....

