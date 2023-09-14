Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hospital Told To ID Author Of Anon. Report In Death Suit

By Mike Curley (September 14, 2023, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania Superior Court panel on Thursday told a University of Pittsburgh hospital that it must make an effort to identify the author of an anonymous report regarding the treatment of a patient who died, saying the whistleblower protections of the state's Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error Act don't block the hospital from revealing the author's identity....

