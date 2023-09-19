Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

New Jersey Shore Town Wants Pot Co.'s Zoning Suit Tossed

By Collin Krabbe (September 19, 2023, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A city in New Jersey wants a federal court to nix a lawsuit alleging a company's application for a medical cannabis facility was unfairly stifled by the local government because the plaintiff did not establish that it has a property stake protected by due process, among other failures of the suit, according to a dismissal bid from the municipality....

