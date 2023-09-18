Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Divided 10th Circ. Tosses Part of EPA Air Plan For Denver

By Hailey Konnath (September 18, 2023, 11:21 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Monday struck down a portion of a clean air plan for the Denver area, finding that it unlawfully allows for exceptions to temporary emissions, though the panel majority also held that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency gave adequate notice of the rule while it was being crafted....

