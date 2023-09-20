Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Medicaid Contractor Sues Colo. Over Uber Payment Denial

By Collin Krabbe (September 20, 2023, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A health care provider that billed the Colorado state government for Uber transportation services for its clients says its Medicaid contract was unfairly terminated and that it had to shut down in the wake of the state's refusal to cover those services, according to a lawsuit in Colorado state court....

