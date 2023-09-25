Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Recovers $42M In Stolen COVID Unemployment Funds

By Greg Lamm (September 25, 2023, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The state of Washington has used its asset forfeiture powers to recover $42 million in pandemic-related unemployment benefits stolen by fraudsters and deposited in accounts with Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citibank and 23 other financial institutions, the state Office of the Attorney General said....

