Conflict Of Interest Questioned In $78M DOD Deal With Deloitte

By Rae Ann Varona (September 21, 2023, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office sustained Guidehouse's protest of a $77.8 million audit remediation task order awarded to Deloitte, saying the Pentagon might have glossed over an agency official's potential conflict of interest since she had worked at Deloitte....

