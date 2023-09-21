Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Designer Alleges Racism, Threats Backstage On Lizzo Tour

By Lauren Berg (September 21, 2023, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A fashion designer who created custom pieces for Lizzo's dancers on tour claims she was threatened, denied medical care and subjected to racial and sexual harassment while on the job, according to a new lawsuit lodged Thursday against the Grammy-winning pop star and her touring company....

