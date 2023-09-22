Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Justices Disbar 3, Suspend 9 in Latest Disciplinary Order

By Lauraann Wood (September 22, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court has disbarred three attorneys, suspended nine and issued several other sanctions in its latest order addressing misconduct that included misrepresenting law firm startup contributions, reacting vulgarly to a trial judge's evidentiary ruling and helping a family member commit bankruptcy fraud....

