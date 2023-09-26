Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conn. Homeowners Get New Trial In Waterfront Access Row

By Brian Steele (September 26, 2023, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Connecticut's intermediate state appellate court on Tuesday ordered a new trial for a Bridgeport couple who sued over residential construction activity that blocked their access to waterfront amenities, finding that the trial court's ruling in favor of the defendants improperly limited the easement at issue to foot passage....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!