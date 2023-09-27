Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Newsom, Calif. Lawmakers Sue To Nix Tax Ballot Measure

By Maria Koklanaris (September 27, 2023, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A measure that would make it harder to raise taxes in California, already approved for the November 2024 ballot, represents an illegal attempt to revise the state constitution and must be stricken, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature said in an emergency petition with the state Supreme Court....

