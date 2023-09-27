Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MSU Fires Mel Tucker Over Sexual Misconduct Claims

By Alex Lawson (September 27, 2023, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Michigan State University officially terminated head football coach Mel Tucker's contract for cause on Wednesday after probing allegations of sexual harassment, saying Tucker's conduct brought "public disrespect, contempt and ridicule" upon the university....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!