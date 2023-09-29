Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

KFC Operator Ducks Suit By Woman Punched At Calif. Outlet

By Mike Curley (September 29, 2023, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court has thrown out a woman's suit against the operator of a KFC restaurant in Lancaster over an incident in which she was punched by an apparently homeless woman, saying the restaurant had no duty to install security and any delay in calling 911 didn't cause her injury....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!