CFTC Fines Goldman, JPMorgan, BofA Swap Dealers $53M

By Hailey Konnath (September 29, 2023, 10:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday slapped Goldman Sachs & Co., JPMorgan, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch with a combined $53 million in fines for failing to diligently supervise and report swap dealer activities, charges the banks have agreed to settle, according to an announcement from the commission....

