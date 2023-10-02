Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Must Face Claim In Crowell & Moring Imbroglio

By Lynn LaRowe (October 2, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate court has revived allegations that a Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate aided and abetted Crowell & Moring LLP in its purported breach of its fiduciary duties to former law firm client Walgreens, marking the latest twist in the pharmacy giant's legal battles involving the firm....

