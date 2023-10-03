Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mental Health May Affect Man's Threat Level, 11th Circ. Says

By Micah Danney (October 3, 2023, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals must reconsider its finding that a man from Sierra Leone is removable because of his armed robbery conviction, the Eleventh Circuit ruled, saying the board should have the opportunity to consider the man's mental health history....

