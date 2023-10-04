Del. Judge Won't Stay Fines Against Widowed Patent Biz Owner

By Andrew Karpan (October 3, 2023, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Delaware's top federal judge on Tuesday refused a request to hold off on a $200-per-day fine against a recently widowed Texas paralegal who doesn't want to fly to Wilmington to answer any more questions in patent infringement litigation, saying it was unlikely the Federal Circuit would do anything to strip his authority to order owners of patent companies to testify in front of him....