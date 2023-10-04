Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FCC Urged Not To Cover Streamers With Same Rules As Cable

By Nadia Dreid (October 4, 2023, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The International Center for Law & Economics is wading into the public debate over whether certain streamers should be regulated like traditional video service providers, warning the Federal Communications Commission that heaping regulations meant for other businesses upon streaming services is a bad idea....

