Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Discover Brass' Compliance Faults Hurt Stock, Investors Say

By Katryna Perera (October 5, 2023, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Current and former top brass of Discover were hit with a shareholder derivative suit on Thursday in Delaware federal court alleging they caused the credit card company to misclassify certain products over a 15-year period as a result of an acknowledged compliance failure, which caused the company to lose value and become exposed to litigation and regulatory enforcement....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!