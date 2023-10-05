Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rural ISPs Question FCC's 'Market Power' Probe In Title II Plan

By Christopher Cole (October 5, 2023, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Rural broadband providers were first out of the gate to submit filings urging the Federal Communications Commission to rethink its plan to revive "net neutrality" rules, saying Thursday that despite what the FCC suggests, they usually lack the market power to demand terms from network hubs and edge providers....

