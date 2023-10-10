Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tech Firm Hit With Wage Suit Over 'Retroactive' Layoffs

By Julie Manganis (October 10, 2023, 1:38 PM EDT) -- Former employees of a Cambridge technology company owned by biotech venture capitalist Samuel Wohlstadter have filed a proposed class action alleging the company attempted to "retroactively" lay them off to avoid paying them their final weeks of salary, several weeks after workers arrived to find themselves locked out of the building....

