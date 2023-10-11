Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Iowa Court Tosses $700K Incest Damages Award

By Y. Peter Kang (October 11, 2023, 8:18 PM EDT) -- An Iowa state appellate panel on Wednesday vacated a $701,000 jury verdict in a suit alleging a man who had sex with his biological daughter caused the emotional distress damages of her husband, saying there was insufficient evidence that the man intentionally caused the husband's emotional distress....

