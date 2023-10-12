Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insider Trading Claims Are 'Grasping At Straws,' Retailer Says

By Leslie A. Pappas (October 12, 2023, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of flooring retailer Floor & Decor are "grasping at straws" when they say company insiders sold $466 million worth of stock in 2018 based on yet-to-be-public knowledge that sales were faltering, and the shareholders' lawsuit alleging insider trading should be thrown out, an attorney for the defendants argued in Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday....

