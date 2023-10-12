Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AmeriFirst Wants Kasowitz DQ'd As Ch. 11 Committee Counsel

By Emily Sawicki (October 12, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Mortgage company AmeriFirst Financial Inc. has asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to block Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP from representing the official committee of unsecured creditors in its Chapter 11 case due to the firm's prepetition work representing the debtor, saying Kasowitz's presence "plainly violates the bankruptcy code and ethical rules."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!