Claims Court Refuses Protest Of Grant That's Not A Contract

By Rae Ann Varona (October 13, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims tossed a Florida-based nonprofit's protest of a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs deal awarded to two other nonprofits, saying the deals were not procurement contracts but grant agreements, which fall outside the court's jurisdiction....

