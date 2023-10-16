Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

House Intelligence Reps. Working On Bipartisan FISA Reforms

By Courtney Bublé (October 16, 2023, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The House intelligence committee is working on a bipartisan basis to reform and reauthorize a controversial section of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that allows for targeted foreign surveillance without a warrant, which will expire at the end of the year if no action is taken, the top Democrat and Republican on the committee said on Monday....

