Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conn. Supreme Court Snapshot: Pensions, Vaccines Top Oct.

By Aaron Keller (October 17, 2023, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut apartment building owner grappling with utility costs, parents fighting vaccine exemption rollbacks and a city battling with retired firefighters over the size of their pension payouts are among those seeking relief this month as the Connecticut Supreme Court kicks off its second term this season....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!