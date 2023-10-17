Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Steel Co. Noncompetes Had Holes, Jury Hears In $100M Row

By Catherine Marfin (October 17, 2023, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a former employee of an international steel dust recycling company told a Houston jury in federal court Tuesday that two noncompete agreements between them were either overly broad or not enforceable, at one point prompting the company's CEO to say he'd have to confer with his lawyers about whether he still wanted to pursue one of the claims in the $100 million dispute....

