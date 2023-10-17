Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump-Linked SPAC To Restate Financial Results After Errors

By Tom Zanki (October 17, 2023, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The special-purpose acquisition company linked to former President Donald Trump's social media platform has informed regulators it will restate its 2021 financial statements following recently discovered accounting errors, marking the second time this year the SPAC has admitted to faulty financial disclosures....

